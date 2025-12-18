The latest report reveals that Amazon is in talks with OpenAI, the owner of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, for an investment. A potential deal would value the artificial intelligence company at more than $500 billion.

Amazon could potentially invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI, sources familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. However, the talks between the two companies are yet to reach a final stage.

The potential deal highlights the AI ​​sector’s unstoppable demand for computing power from companies.

Companies like Nvidia and Oracle have also signed multi-billion dollar deals with OpenAI this year.