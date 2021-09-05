KARACHI: “Our efforts are having a positive impact on society if youth are aware of the dangers of smoking and by ensuring enforcement of law our mission to make Smoke Free Karachi can succeed.”

This was stated by Mohammad Younis Dahri, Additional Deputy Commissioner, East, Karachi while addressing the meeting at The committee room of the Sindh Board of Technical Education chairman Secretariat. He said that Tobacco Smoke-Free Karachi has been started since last year, Now the officers and employees of various agencies have been made aware of the dangers of smoking and the existing laws for its prevention.

Sindh Board of Technical Education is going to be declared a smoke free zone, after which the initiative will be implemented by the heads of educational institutions affiliated with the Technical Board and around their respective educational institutions.

Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education Dr. Masroor Sheikh said that the message of anti-smoking will be spread in all educational institutions of Sindh like an awareness campaign to aware youth about the harmful effects of smoking.

Dr Minhaj, Project Director, Tobacco Smoke-Free Cities Ministry of NHSRC, said that authorities should make sure on the implementation of Tobacco Control laws to save the lives of our young generation.

Project Manager TSFC Muhammad Aftab said that District Implementation and Monitoring Committee has been formed in five districts of Karachi city, while in all Deputy Commissioner’s offices Tobacco Control Cell is being set up.

Deputy Secretary Technical Board Zahid Ali Khan/ Focal Person Tobacco Smoke-Free Karachi, District Coordinator, Tobacco Control Bilal Zafar and other members also attended the occasion. At the end of the meeting, Dr Masroor Sheikh, Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education, thanked all the guests for their presence.