Actor Feroze Khan’s legal team has filed a complaint against his ex-wife Aliza Sultan in Lahore for allegedly using fake documents as evidence during court hearings.Despite the fact that he was allegedly never at fault, Khan’s reputation has been damaged by the continuing child custody and domestic abuse lawsuit.

Feroze Khan’s lawyer filed the petition when the Family Court East started hearing the child custody and alimony cases on Tuesday. When speaking to the press, he claimed that Aliza and her lawyer had deceived the court by presenting phoney paperwork because she hadn’t reported the Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai star to the police while they were still married.

Ahsan Raza, the brother of Aliza, expressed disappointment in calling everything phoney and said, “We have many images and documents that we do not desire to display.”We also didn’t want to show older pictures, but since they were part of a court record, they had to be made public.He continued, “According to the attorneys, the images depict an eye allergy. The eye does not swell up like that in cases of ocular allergies, though. They neglected to mention the forensic value of the images, as well.”

They have alot of pictures of Aliza to present as evidence. More evidence will be presented as the court did not address the abuse.Alternatively, Aliza’s counsel said: “Aliza has no problem with her kids meeting their father, but they are afraid because of how she was treated as a youngster. However, Feroze has been given permission by the court to meet with them.”