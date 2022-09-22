On Wednesday, Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan both made public statements confirming their divorce, with the latter accusing the former of cruelty and infidelity. While acknowledging the divorce and the allegations, Khan stayed silent because the cases were still pending.

Sultan addressed the issue and showed a screenshot from her notes. “Our four-year marriage was complete pandemonium. During this time, my spouse also subjected me to ongoing physical and psychological abuse as well as infidelity, blackmail, and degrading treatment. After giving it some thought, I’ve come to the tragic realization that I cannot live my entire life in such a horrifying way,” she stated. She claimed that the thought of her kids was what ultimately led her to give up.

“The welfare and well-being of my children have been crucial factors in this decision. I don’t want children to grow up in a toxic, violent, or unhealthful household environment.

Exposure to such a hostile environment would, in my opinion, adversely affect their mental growth and way of life, Sultan wrote.

“No child should ever experience violence as a natural component of relationships as they grow up.

I would rather teach children that no scar is too shameful to be covered up at the expense of one’s safety, and no wound is too severe to be treated. The actor from Aye Musht-e-Khaak released a statement a few hours after Sultan did.

When discussing the specifics of their divorce proceedings, he said, “As a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan, I have complete faith in the justice of the Court.

After our divorce was finalized on September 2, 2022, I filed a family law case in the eighth family judge district in East Karachi on September 19, 2022, requesting custody of and visiting rights regarding my children Sultan and Fatima.