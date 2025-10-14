Peshawar: Despite the election of a new leader of the house in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur’s cabinet is still in place.

The cabinet formed by Ali Amin Gandapur could not be dissolved, while a notification to dissolve his cabinet was not issued after his resignation.

The cabinet members remain in place due to the failure to issue a notification.

According to official sources, if instructions were received from the government, a notification would have been issued, possibly due to the current situation, instructions have not been issued.

Due to the confusion in the matter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been deprived of a chief executive for 24 hours.

After Ali Amin’s resignation, a new chief minister was elected yesterday, but Sohail Afridi could not take the office of chief minister due to lack of oath.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf has approached the High Court for the oath, while objections to the resignation of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin have created a constitutional crisis.