ISLAMABAD ;Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has said that the reason for removing Ali Amin Gandapur is not Aleema Khan’s case, there is no grouping in PTI, Imran Khan’s sisters have no role in politics.

While holding a press conference outside KP House Islamabad, he said that the founder of PTI decided to change the Chief Minister today, if there is a change in the government or any important step is being taken in any province, it will be as per the instructions of the founder PTI, Khan sahib has a clear instruction that all decisions should be taken with the approval of the party chairman, we have received Khan sahib’s instructions and all decisions in the party are taken in consultation with him.

He said that Khan Sahib wants the government to act in accordance with its constitutional responsibilities. According to Article 130(8) of the Constitution, if a Chief Minister has to resign, it is given to the Governor. I myself am not authorized to accept or reject anyone’s resignation. Khan Sahib has also said that if there is any change, it should be done in accordance with constitutional requirements.

He said that I am personally monitoring all the steps and whatever step is taken, it will be taken only with the permission of Khan Sahib. Sometimes there are shortcomings in the political process, there is also criticism, but Khan Sahib has said that decisions should always be taken in consultation and they should be fully implemented.

Barrister Gauhar said that I have spoken to all my colleagues and everyone’s position is that the decisions of party discipline and leadership should be fully implemented. Khan Sahib’s instructions have reached us and we will take the same steps as the founding chairman.

He said that we will all support whatever team is formed under the leadership of the new Chief Minister, there is no forward bloc in PTI, every worker of PTI has come from the ground, PTI’s 2/3 majority will remain in KP, Ali Amin Gandapur’s role will always be remembered, the province will move forward according to the founder’s thinking and the founder will perform his duties according to his instructions.

He said that the reason for removing Ali Amin Gandapur is not Aleema Khan’s case, PTI opposed every operation in which people had to be displaced, the provincial government never allowed the operation, Ali Amin Gandapur played an excellent role,

There is no grouping in PTI, PTI is united under the leadership of the founder and the sisters of the founder PTI have no role in politics.