Renowned actor and host Ahsan Khan met Indian writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, at an event held in London.

In the videos that went viral on social media, Ahsan Khan can be seen shaking hands and chatting with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Ahsan Khan sat with the most popular duo of Indian showbiz for a long time and also addressed the event.

Actor Ahsan Khan said that we all have to work together for peace. We should end differences and promote dialogue and love.

However, social media users did not like Ahsan Khan’s meeting with Javed Akhtar and then his speech about forgetting peace and differences

Social media users wrote that the talk of ending differences for peace is very good, but one should also see in front of whom this talk is being made..

Users recalled Javed Akhtar’s past statements and allegations against Pakistan and said that it would have been better if the message of peace had come from the hate-monger Javed Akhtar.

Social media users said that Ahsan Khan should not have met Javed Akhtar and if he had gone to the event under any compulsion, he should have given a befitting reply.

However, some users appreciated Ahsan Khan’s speech at the event and said that by talking about peace in front of a so-called intellectual who instigated differences and war, he sent a clear message about which side the aggression comes from.