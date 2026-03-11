Senior actor of Pakistan showbiz industry Afzal Khan recently expressed his desire for a second marriage in a program.

Speaking in an interesting manner, Afzal Khan also expressed his feelings at the time of his departure. The actor humorously said that he would like to spread the rumor about himself that he has got a second marriage.

Afzal Khan, who is known as John Rambo in the showbiz industry, was very popular in the past due to his unique acting. He got fame overnight from the famous drama of the state TV “Guest House” in which his character won the hearts of the viewers.

Recently, he participated as a guest in the Ramadan special show where he discussed interesting aspects of his personal life. During the program, he recalled the emotional moment that happened during his departure and said that he really cried on that occasion.

The actor said that he was crying because he could not believe the journey of his life. According to him, many people later said that he looked exactly like Amitabh Bachchan at that moment, but in fact he got emotional remembering the struggle of his life.

Afzal said that he worked hard day and night to build a house before marriage and this struggle was what he remembered at that moment.

During the program, when he was asked what rumor he would like to spread about himself, he humorously replied that he would like to spread the news that he had married again.

John Rambo said that Islam allows second marriage, but at present he has no such intention. He added with a laugh that people’s reaction can definitely be seen by spreading the rumor of second marriage, however, the cameras should be turned off and no one should be told that he has really married again.