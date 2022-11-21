DUBAI: Sridevi, a famed Indian actress, co-starred in the Indian film “Mom” with Pakistani actress Sajal Aly. The movie had a fascinating theme, and because Sajal spent time in India, she developed a close relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, the late Sridevi’s daughter. They frequently exchange envious remarks on social media platforms.

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, Sajal and Janhvi were present and were spotted smiling and exchanging pleasant looks. Additionally, they exchanged hugs and were spotted talking to one another.

A video going viral on social media shows netizens enjoying a moment of happy catch-up time. After a long time, Janhvi was overjoyed to see Sajal. The lovely friendship between the two actresses has grown stronger since Sridevi’s tragic passing. Sajal posted a photo of the late actress with the words, “Lost my mom again,” to express her grief over her passing.

Sajal Aly will be seen performing as Fatima Jinnah in a play set before the split. Janhvi’s most recent appearance was in the survival thriller “Mili.” In the movie, Sunny Kaushal also had a significant role.