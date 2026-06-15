ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that after a long night of war, the sun of peace has risen. Pakistan’s role will be written in golden letters in history.

Addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Iran and the United States have announced an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. The formal ceremony of this historic agreement will be held in Geneva on June 19, which will be hosted by Pakistan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Pakistani nation and the international community on this development and said that this is not just an agreement between two countries but a victory of peace, dialogue and wisdom.

He thanked his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and leaders of all political parties, saying that national unity and solidarity played an important role in this success.

Shahbaz Sharif also congratulated US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Leader of Iran and the Iranian President, saying that they demonstrated prudence, wisdom and patience in very difficult circumstances, as a result of which the world has witnessed a great day of peace today. He said that by the grace and mercy of Allah, the world has crossed a historic milestone of peace.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the negotiation process, saying that he played a very positive and constructive role. He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who provided full cooperation and advice in advancing the peace talks.

He also thanked Europe, Britain and other friendly countries of Pakistan on this occasion.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the honor and dignity that Allah Almighty has bestowed on Pakistan today is something that nations have been searching for for centuries. Pakistan’s sincere efforts to stop the flames of war and establish peace were appreciated all over the world. History will always remember this role.

The Prime Minister congratulated the members of the Assembly and the entire Pakistani nation on this success and said that today is also a day of pride for Pakistanis living all over the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that this speech would be incomplete without mentioning the great and brave son of Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He worked day and night to extinguish the flames of war and establish peace. Despite many difficult stages and ups and downs, he continued his steadfastness, continuous consultations and efforts, as a result of which the ceasefire was announced last night.

He said that if this journey of sincerity, perseverance and wisdom had not continued, the dream of peace in the world could have been shattered and war would have caused further destruction.

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and said that he played a key role in making the peace process successful day and night. The Prime Minister also appreciated the services of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and said that he carried out important matters regarding Iran with great responsibility and dedication.

Along with this, he also paid tribute to the professional skills of officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions and departments.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the devastating effects of the war affected the entire world and the global economy, and pressure also came on the economy of Pakistan, however, the Pakistani nation showed patience and forbearance and fully supported the government.

He said that the federal and provincial governments tried to protect the people from the possible effects of inflation through timely decisions and foresight, in which the role of the Chief Ministers was also commendable.

The Prime Minister expressed his determination that the global economic fruits obtained as a result of the peace agreement would be utilized to provide relief and benefits to the doorsteps of every Pakistani. He said that the federal and provincial leadership would continue to work until this goal is achieved and would not sit idly by until it fulfills its responsibility.