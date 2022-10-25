According to WABetaInfo, a platform that monitors advancements pertaining to the app, the WhatsApp messaging app’s services have begun to restart after a more than hour-long interruption.

Text and video sending and receiving problems have been reported by WhatsApp users in India, Pakistan, the UK, South Africa, and Asia.

The outage was first noted after the tracking website Downdetector stated that users were having difficulties with the service.

By compiling status information from many sources, including user-submitted problems on its site, Downdetector tracks outages. It’s possible that more users were impacted by the outage.

Both private and group chats are reportedly affected by the outage.