Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has written an official letter to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding the denial of a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently detained at Adiala Jail, and his family members at despite court orders.

In his letter, Afridi expressed strong concerns over the refusal to allow the meeting and the mistreatment of the PTI founder’s sisters and their family members.

Ddespite a clear judicial directive, the sisters and their family were not allowed to meet the PTI founder, the letter stated.

Furthermore, elderly women were made to sit a kilometer away from the jail, an action that Afridi described as “inhuman, unethical, and a direct violation of court orders.”

Afridi has made for key demands in the letter. He demanded immediate implementation of the court orders regarding the family’s visit.

He also demanded an action against those responsible for the mistreatment of the PTI founder’s sisters.

He urged the Punjab CM to issue clear instructions to jail and police authorities regarding future visits.

He also called for the establishment of a dignified and lawful procedure for meetings at Adiala Jail.

Afridi emphasized that the PTI founder is the former prime minister of Pakistan and the leader of his party, which holds the mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As such, any violation of his fundamental rights would be unacceptable.

