Peshawar: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the actions of the Afghan government and said that Afghanistan is currently playing into the hands of India and Israel.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of power grid stations and other projects in Tarakai, Jalbai and other places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi clarified regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and said that Afghans can indeed come and go to Pakistan for trade and tourism on visas as per international laws, but they cannot stay illegally without visas.

He said that just as Pakistanis come and go to every country in the world on visas, the same law applies to Afghans. They are our brothers and sisters and Pakistan has always welcomed them as refugees.

He said that today Afghanistan is playing into the hands of Israel and India and its land is being used for terrorism and security forces in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have sacrificed their lives for peace.

The KP Governor said that when there is peace in Pakistan, there will be development and prosperity in the country, we are determined to bring peace to the entire country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Terming the allegations of rigging in the Haripur by-elections by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership as false, he said that the people on duty in these polling stations were employees of the provincial government departments of health, education and others, so where did the rigging come from in the election?

He said that it is a good thing for PTI to go to the Election Commission, similarly, the peaceful protest of the opposition including PTI is their right.

He said that in Punjab too, PPP candidates held a press conference and complained and said that they will go to the Election Commission with evidence against rigging. The PPP has always been saying that general elections in the country should be transparent, free and impartial so that the people can elect representatives of their choice.

Faisal Karim Kandi said that the opposition is objecting to the 27th Amendment, today, tomorrow, and someone else’s government will come and make more amendments after that.

The governor expressed regret that wherever he goes, people demand the construction of roads, bridges and bridges, although these are the work of the provincial government. I have not seen a double road anywhere in Swabi. The PTI, who declared us as departments of the center, has been ruling this province for 13 consecutive years, but has done nothing so far.

He said that we were saying that as per the PTI promises, the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swabi will become Switzerland, but there are still ruins there.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that in addition to eliminating electricity and gas load shedding, he will solve problems including passports and identity cards, which are federal institutions, even though the PML-N government is at the center and the PPP is an ally, and he meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers from time to time to solve the problems of the province.