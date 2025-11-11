Afghanistan cricket team captain Rashid Khan confirmed his second marriage.

After Rashid Khan’s pictures with a woman during an event went viral, he himself announced his marriage on his Instagram account.

Rashid Khan said that I have started a new journey of life on August 2, 2025. I got married to a woman who is an example of love.

He added that I recently took my wife to an event and unfortunately assumptions are being made on such a simple matter. The truth is that she is my wife and we do not want to hide anything.

Sources say that Rashid Khan’s second wife is of Afghan origin and lives abroad.

It should be noted that Rashid Khan has not talked about his first marriage.