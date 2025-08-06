Riverside Methodist Hospital in the US state of Ohio has reached an important milestone, where for the first time a modern stent has been successfully used for heart patients.

This stent is based on new technology, which is installed in the heart arteries in a minimally invasive way.

This stent is more flexible, durable and safe, and is considered more effective in improving blood flow.

This initiative is expected to usher in a new era in the treatment of heart diseases, especially for those patients who are at risk of traditional stents or bypass surgery.

Experts said that this modern stent helps in faster recovery and also protects the patient from long-term complications.

Ohio is one of the states in the US where innovations in the field of health are being adopted rapidly. This achievement is being considered a revolutionary step in the field of cardiology in the US.