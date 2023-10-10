Renowned Indian actress and popular contestant of reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 Shahnaz Gill was admitted to the hospital just a few days after the release of her new film.

Shahnaz Gill’s new film ‘Thank You for Coming’ has been released on October 6, in which actress Bhumi Padnekar, Anil Kapoor, social media influencers Kusha Kapila and Shabani Bedi will be seen in various roles.

On social media, Shahnaz’s video live on Instagram is quite viral, in which the actress said that she got food poisoning but now she is better than before.

The actress said in Instagram live, ‘everyone’s time comes and goes, this is what happened to me, my time will come again, I had eaten a sandwich due to which I got a food infection’.

Shahnaz also warned fans to avoid outside food and eat things with care as food poisoning is happening due to the weather.

Some other videos are also viral on social media in which it can be seen that actress Anil Kapoor and her daughter producer Rhea Kapoor also came to meet Shahnaz at the hospital.

Shahnaz Gul’s fans are praying for a speedy recovery for the actress