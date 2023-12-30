The famous actress of the Pakistani film and drama industry Sarwat Geelani and actor Vasarjan Fahad Mirza have given birth to their third child.

Sarwat Gilani took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans regarding the birth of his third child.

The actress wrote in her post that Rohan and Ariz are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their new baby sister, while the actress also requested her fans to remember her in their prayers.

It should be noted that actress Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza got married in 2014, the couple also has two sons named Rohan and Ariz.