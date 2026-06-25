Pakistani actress Nimra Khan’s long-standing wish has come true.

Actress Nimra Khan shared a video on social networking site Instagram in which she is having the pleasure of performing Umrah with her husband.

The actress wrote that her biggest wish of her life has come true. Nimra Khan said that her wish was to perform Umrah with her husband on her birthday.

The actress wrote that ‘This is a dream that still feels like a dream after it has come true, my husband made my birthday and Umrah so memorable and beautiful’.

She prayed for her husband that O Allah, grant him happiness, blessings in sustenance, protect him from every sorrow and evil eye, while making this world and the hereafter good.

Fans congratulated Nimra Khan on the pleasure of performing Umrah and fulfilling her wish and also said Amen for praying for her husband.