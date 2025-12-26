Pakistan has issued a demarche to the acting British Deputy High Commissioner over the anti-government protest in Bradford.

According to Express News, the British Deputy Head of Mission was summoned to the Foreign Office over the protest in Bradford and Pakistan strongly protested the anti-government protest.

The Foreign Ministry has issued a demarche to the British Acting High Commissioner, in which it has strongly protested the protest in front of the Pakistani Consulate in the British city of Bradford.

According to sources, the official account of a Pakistani political party in the UK was used to gather protesters. During the protest, the protesters used extremely provocative and objectionable language against the Chief of Defense Forces.

During the protest, death threats were also made to the Field Marshal and it was said that he would be killed in a car bomb explosion.

Taking strict notice of the threats made from British soil, the government contacted British authorities and urged them not to allow their soil to be used to destabilize Pakistan.

According to sources, the demarche stated that Pakistan hopes that strict action will be taken against such miscreants and they will be held accountable according to the law.

Sources say that the nexus of PTI and foreign masters in Britain has become a strong test for the implementation of international laws. PTI has put all limits and restrictions and international laws behind it for its nefarious political objectives for its anti-Pakistan agenda.