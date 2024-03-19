Accountability Court of Islamabad acquitted Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in Flagship, Avonfield, and Al-Azizia references.

Accountability Court of Islamabad accepted the pleas of acquittal of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz in Flagship, Avonfield, and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had reserved judgment on the petitions, which have now been pronounced.

Report of the hearing

Today, a hearing was held in Islamabad’s Accountability Court on the acquittal pleas of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in the Flagship, Avonfield, and Al-Azizia references, in which defense lawyer Qazi Misbah and NAB prosecutors gave arguments.

During the hearing, Deputy Prosecutor NAB Azhar Maqbool said in arguments that the decision of the Supreme Court in this case is not an obstacle, the court can decide this case, the main accused in the cases of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz have been acquitted and we have appealed against the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz. It was not filed.

Lawyer Safai said in his arguments that running the case against Hasan and Hussain Nawaz would be a waste of court time.

The court reserved its decision on the pleas of acquittal after the arguments of the NAB lawyers and Vakil Safai were completed, which was pronounced later.