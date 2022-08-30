Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, was allegedly subjected to torture by the Sindh police on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

A video of Sheikh was posted by the party’s official Twitter account. In the video, Sheikh is heard claiming that he was strangled and even displays a minor wound on his shin that he claims is swelling.

The Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) detained Sheikh on Monday in connection with a land-grabbing case. He was presented by the AEF today in the judicial magistrate’s court in Malir.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem, the leader of the opposition in the Senate, claimed that Sheikh was still the target of the Sindh government’s “unending continuation of fascist and barbaric treatment.”In the meantime, neither the provincial administration nor the Sindh police have responded to the predicament.

Sheikh was detained by the AEF yesterday only minutes after being granted bail by prison officials in a terrorism prosecution.

As soon as he exited the major prison in Karachi, he was dramatically arrested. He was taken away by AEF officers who had been waiting for him outside the prison, according to reports.

Later, he was moved to the Anti-Encroachment police station and was later seen being taken into custody in another land-grab case.On August 29, mukhtiarkar Zulfiqar Ali Mangi filed a complaint with the Anti-Encroachment Police Station, East, under Section 8(1) of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment Act, 2010).

An ATC court had earlier in the day issued a ruling about a request for the PTI leader’s release from custody and post-arrest bail.

The judge had ordered the prison authorities to release him right away if his custody was not needed in any other case and had granted him bail with the condition that a guarantee of Rs. 50,000 be provided.