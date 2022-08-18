A Palestinian teenager was slain by Israeli soldiers on Thursday in dawn raids in the city of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian medical personnel.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 30 Palestinians were injured, four of whom had live bullet wounds and three of whom were in severe condition.

Waseem Khalifa, 18, from Balata, the biggest refugee camp in the West Bank, was the victim, according to Palestinian medical personnel.

Witnesses claimed that the attacks began when Israeli forces showed up to defend Jewish pilgrims going to the flashpoint Joseph’s Tomb.The Israeli military is investigating the event.

Armed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers reportedly traded gunfire near the scene, according to Israeli media. Israel suffered no reported casualties.

In a battle with Israeli forces last week in the northern city of Nablus, three Palestinian fighters perished. Since Israel and the Palestinian organisation Islamic Jihad ended three days of the bloodiest fighting in more than a year in Gaza, it was the worst event in the West Bank.