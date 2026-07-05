Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gauri Spirit today.

According to reports, a simple and limited ceremony has been held at his residence in Mumbai. The ceremony is also attended by prominent personalities of the country, including the Ambani family, renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker and other film personalities.

The wedding ceremony is being held in a simple manner in the form of a registered marriage at home, after which a short lunch will be organized for close relatives.

According to sources, the wedding ceremony has been kept private, with about 100 to 150 close relatives and friends invited. Aamir Khan’s children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan will also attend the ceremony, while Gauri Spirit’s son will also be present on the occasion.

This wedding is a new chapter in Aamir Khan’s life. He was previously married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, but they separated in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, which ended in 2021, but the two continue to raise their son together.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spirit have known each other for the past 25 years, but their close relationship began about two years ago. Aamir Khan had made this relationship public on the occasion of his 60th birthday last year.

According to Indian media, Aamir Khan’s new wife Gauri Spirit has a degree in fashion, styling and photography from the University of the Arts London. Apart from this, she is also a professional hairdresser. Talking about her career, Gauri Spirit is currently working in Aamir Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Films. Gauri also has a 6-year-old son, however, no information is currently available about her first husband.