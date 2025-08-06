Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has once again proven that when it comes to style, class and location, he is second to none!

Aamir Khan has rented four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, with a total monthly rent of Rs 80 lakh.

Mr. Perfectionist has signed a 5-year contract to rent these flats and for which the security deposit is around Rs 47 million.

In fact, Aamir Khan’s own residence, namely ‘Vargo Housing Society’, is currently undergoing redevelopment, so he has had to take up temporary residence.

Interestingly, this temporary residence of Aamir Khan is very close to Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary residence. Thus, the two have also become neighbors.

Shah Rukh Khan has also temporarily shifted to this area due to the renovation of his permanent residence ‘Manat’. This area has become a temporary abode of superstars.

Bandra and Pali Hill are considered the abode of film stars anyway. Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kareena, Saif, Ranbir, Alia, Rekha and now Ranveer and Deepika are enjoying life in the sea view scene there with their daughter Dua.