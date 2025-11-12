Scientists have developed a vaccine to treat whooping cough that does not require injections. The new vaccine can be administered through the nose.

A team of researchers from Trinity College London has developed a nasal vaccine that not only protects against severe illness but also reduces the transmission of bacteria.

Current whooping cough vaccines, while life-saving, have some limitations. These vaccines protect children from severe illness, but they fail to stop the bacteria from growing in their throats and noses, which can lead to the spread of the disease.

But the new vaccine provides direct immunity and strong protection at the site of infection.

The research results were published in the journal Nature Microbiology, drawing attention to a new method of vaccination that is urgently needed worldwide.