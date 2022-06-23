US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives condemning human rights violations in India and urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate India as a “country of particular concern.”

The resolution was posted on the congress website on Thursday. It based its arguments on a recent report issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

According to the USCIRF’s 2022 annual report, “the Indian government escalated its promotion and enforcement of policies, including those promoting a Hindu-nationalist agenda, that adversely affect Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and other religious minorities.”