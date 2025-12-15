Over the years, Pakistan has made notable progress in reducing polio cases through sustained immunization drives, improved surveillance, and closer coordination with international partners. Yet, the persistence of the virus highlights enduring challenges: misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, population mobility, security concerns in certain areas, and gaps in last-mile service delivery. The final campaign of 2025 must confront these obstacles head-on if the country is to move decisively toward eradication. The government has initiated its last polio vaccination campaign for the year 2025. Polio continues to pose a significant challenge for the country, but recent statistics indicate some progress. There is some progress, as the number of reported cases this year has decreased to 30 from 74 in 2024.

This demonstrates that a successful vaccination campaign can assist health authorities in completely eradicating the polio virus. However, this moment should serve as a catalyst for future campaigns rather than create a false sense of achievement for the authorities. The authorities still need to tackle the structural issues confronting the country. Parts of the country experiencing insecurity, vaccine hesitancy, and gaps in routine immunisation can reverse the progress and efforts of recent months. The campaign set to launch from December 15 to December 21 will aim at over 45 million children. More than 400,000 polio workers will visit homes directly. In the last few months, the government has taken on a somewhat different approach. It has been quite severe with families that completely decline to vaccinate their children. In multiple instances, law enforcement intervened against individuals attempting to menace health workers involved in polio prevention.

Nonetheless, further efforts are necessary to safeguard this pace from disruption. It is alarming that 200,000 children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still unvaccinated due to law-and-order concerns. Unless we guarantee that every community is included in the safety net, our efforts to combat polio will not succeed. In this respect, our frontline workers have exhibited remarkable courage and commitment amidst perilous circumstances. We still require a consistent approach to address security issues to. Our children are not to blame for the unrest in their region; it is the government’s sole responsibility to protect these kids from health threats. Challenges exist even in regions where insurgency is not at its peak. Environmental samples gathered from urban areas, such as Peshawar, Karachi, and Lahore, persistently test positive for the virus. Insufficient routine immunisation, swift urban development, and demographic shifts have transformed cities into a virus breeding ground. It is appropriate that the government has asked parents, religious scholars, and elected representatives to contribute.