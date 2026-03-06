Health experts call high cholesterol a silent enemy of the heart that can remain in the body for years without any obvious symptoms.

Most people are unaware of this disease until it affects the heart, brain, or other vital organs. This silence makes it dangerous.

Cholesterol is actually a fat-like substance that circulates in the blood. The body produces some of it itself through the liver, while the rest comes from food, especially from meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

Although cholesterol is essential for the body and plays an important role in the production of hormones, the strength of cell membranes, and the formation of vitamin D, its excess can be fatal.

Medically, there are two main types of cholesterol. One is called good cholesterol, or HDL, which helps clear excess cholesterol from the blood. The other type is bad cholesterol, or LDL, which can stick to the walls of blood vessels and make them narrow and hard. When LDL levels increase, it builds up in the arteries, causing a condition called atherosclerosis, which restricts blood flow.

According to experts, high cholesterol is called a “silent disease” because it does not initially cause symptoms such as pain, weakness, or fatigue. However, when the arteries become too narrow, serious problems such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, leg pain, heart attack, or stroke can occur. That is why it is not wise to wait for symptoms.

Doctors recommend that certain people get their lipid profile tested regularly. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, smokers, and those at risk of heart disease are especially in need of this test. Some patients are advised to get this test done every six months, while others are advised to get it done at least once a year.

High cholesterol can be controlled by taking preventive measures. A balanced diet plays a fundamental role in this regard. Limit the consumption of high-fat dairy and red meat, while making fiber-rich foods such as oats, lentils, and apples a regular part of your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are also considered beneficial.

Egg consumption should also be moderate. Egg whites provide excellent protein and are low in fat, but excessive consumption of the yolk is not advisable. Similarly, brisk walking for at least 30 minutes daily helps increase good cholesterol levels, while at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week is considered effective in keeping cholesterol under control.

Since there are no obvious symptoms of high cholesterol, regular blood tests are the only reliable way to diagnose it in a timely manner. Timely awareness and minor lifestyle changes can play an important role in preventing major risks such as heart attacks.