The year 2025 dawned with a sense of cautious optimism. The global economy, battered by the pandemic and its aftermath, seemed to be finally stabilizing. Inflation was easing, interest rates were coming down, and the spectre of a global recession was receding. However, this fragile calm was shattered by the unexpected return of DonaldTrump to the White House. His campaign promise to impose steep tariffs on imports, particularly from China and Europe, sent shockwaves across the globe.

In Islamabad, the news was met with a mixture of anxiety and apprehension. Pakistani officials knew that a trade war would have a significant impact on the global economy, and that these ripples would inevitably reach their shores. The possibility of higher inflation, a slowdown in global growth, and increased commodity prices loomed large.

The immediate impact was felt in the stock market, which saw a sharp decline. Investors, spooked by the uncertainty, rushed to sell their holdings. The currency also weakened, adding pressure on the country’s already fragile reserves.

The government, however, remained steadfast. It acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the need to remain calm and focused. A series of measures were announced to mitigate the potential impact of the trade war. These included diversifying export markets, promoting domestic production, and streamlining import procedures. The government also pledged to continue its efforts to improve the ease of doing business and attract foreign investment.

Despite these measures, the road ahead remained uncertain. The impact of the trade war on the global economy was still unfolding, and its repercussions on Pakistan were difficult to predict. However, one thing was clear: the country needed to brace itself for a turbulent period. The government needed to remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive to the changing economic landscape.

The return of Trump to the White House had once again reminded Pakistan of its vulnerability in the face of global shocks. It was a stark reminder of the need to strengthen its economy, reduce its reliance on imports, and build resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. The coming year would be a test of the government’s resolve and the country’s ability to navigate through stormy waters.