Karachi: The first team to reach the final of the Team World Test Championship 2025 has been decided.

After defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the Centurion Test, South Africa has qualified for the final of the third World Test Championship.

The World Test Championship final will begin on June 11, 2025 at the historic Lord’s Ground in England, in which the second team to face South Africa is yet to be decided.

Australia is second and India is third on the points table of the ICC Test Championship, only the top 2 teams in the points table will play the final of the ICC Test Championship.

It should be noted that each team in the World Test Championship plays matches in a 2-year cycle, the current cycle started in June 2023 and will end in June 2025.

The ICC announced the World Test Championship in 2019, and New Zealand defeated India in the first final in 2021, while India suffered defeat at the hands of Australia in the final in 2023.