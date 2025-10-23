By Sardar Khan Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) commemorates its day of freedom on October 24 each year, which holds particular significance as it marks the unwavering bond between the region and Pakistan. AJK Day serves not only as a reminder of the region’s long-standing struggle for self-determination but also as a day of reaffirming the deep-rooted allegiance between AJK and Pakistan. This day symbolizes the enduring resilience of a people who have stood firm in the face of adversity, a people whose history intertwines with the larger narrative of Pakistan’s own quest for sovereignty and self-determination. The origins of AJK Day date back to the pivotal events of 1947, when the people of Jammu and Kashmir found themselves torn between competing claims of India and Pakistan. In a period marked by turbulence, violence, and political instability, the region opted to align with Pakistan–a choice that has defined its identity ever since. The historic referendum of October 24, 1947, solidified the region’s desire to join Pakistan and laid the foundation for the establishment of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government. Although the region enjoys a special autonomous status, it remains fundamentally integrated with Pakistan, both in terms of political and emotional ties. AJK’s leadership is elected through a democratic process, but it works in close coordination with Islamabad. This relationship is based on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for the future. For Pakistan, AJK holds immense strategic, cultural, and political importance. As the only Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir that has chosen to align with Pakistan, AJK stands as a symbol of the country’s ideological and territorial claims over the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir. The region is central to Pakistan’s narrative of resisting Indian occupation in the disputed Kashmir Valley. AJK Day is not only a celebration of the region’s autonomy but also a call for global attention to the ongoing plight of Kashmiris living under Indian control. Yet, the observance of AJK Day is not solely a political statement; it is also a reflection of the region’s shared values, culture, and history with the rest of Pakistan. The people of AJK share the same language, customs, and traditions as their counterparts across the country. For them, their connection with Pakistan is not just one of politics but of kinship–an emotional connection that transcends borders. In recent years, as tensions in Indian-administered Kashmir have escalated, particularly after India’s revocation of Article 370 in 2019, AJK Day has also become a day to highlight the continued suffering of Kashmiris across the Line of Control. The people of AJK stand in solidarity with their brethren in Indian-administered Kashmir, whose voices for self-determination remain stifled under occupation. The region’s leadership has consistently called for the international community to intervene and push for the fulfillment of the promises made by the United Nations to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. For Pakistan, the observance of AJK Day is a reaffirmation of its commitment to Kashmir. It serves as a reminder to the world that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved. AJK Day is much more than a commemoration of the region’s accession to Pakistan. It is a day of solidarity, unity, and reaffirmation—a renewal of allegiance that transcends political boundaries and speaks to the enduring strength of human connection and shared cause. As we look forward to the future, it is important to remember that the struggles of AJK and the wider Kashmir issue remain unresolved. On AJK Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the region and its people, recognizing the significance of their struggles and celebrating their resilience in the face of continued adversity.