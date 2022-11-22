KARACHI: On Tuesday, an alleged kidnapper who was trying to flee shot a police officer who was trying to protect him. The accused was allegedly kidnapping a girl in the car, according to DIG South Irfan Baloch. When the Shaheen Force officers stopped the car and began questioning the suspect, the girl managed to flee.

An argument broke out between the police officer and the suspect, and the latter shot the officer before fleeing the scene.There are efforts being made to find the accused, according to SSP South Syed Asad Raza.

On the other hand, a black colour Trent Car could be seen being chased by policemen on bikes in the CCTV footage from a few minutes prior to the incident.

According to hospital sources, the post-mortem on the martyred police officer Abdul Rehman revealed that he had been struck in the head by a 9 mm pistol.