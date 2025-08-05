Along with the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding inked, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two-day visit is a show of a willingness to go beyond symbolism and concentrate on meaningful cooperation between two of the region’s most important neighbors. The visit was strategic and symbolic, especially in light of the recent Israeli onslaught against Iran. Iran and Pakistan have never completely pulled away from one another, despite their occasional conflicts, as seen by President Pezeshkian’s message of gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support during that time. Furthermore, it is becoming clear that Iran sees Pakistan as a reliable regional ally, particularly in light of the fact that other countries have either said nothing or sided with those determined to isolate Tehran. Of particular interest is the increased effort to connect the ports of Chabahar and Gwadar. Connecting Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, a joint Gwadar-Chabahar sea route might be an essential conduit for connectivity in the area. Similarly, at a time when international blocs are tightening and the world seems more divided than ever, Iran’s desire in joining the CPEC under the larger Silk Road program would accelerate regional integration. It should also not be shocking that Pakistan supports Iran’s right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. India and other countries have long held this attitude, thus any criticism of it shows more insecurity on the part of those who oppose it than it does the validity of Pakistan’s viewpoint. Actually, India would be better off not acting as the gatekeeper for the area. Not even Tehran has overlooked its recent deceit during the Israel-Iran war.

On the other hand, diplomatic circles, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have quietly praised Pakistan for its ability to keep lines of communication open with both Iran and the US. Islamabad has escaped the pitfalls of transactional diplomacy, which is why Pakistan is being considered as a possible mediator between Iran and the US. Pakistan has sought balance by strengthening its strategic ties with China while preserving working relationships with the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, as well as its immediate neighbors, rather than being compelled to “pick a side,” which used to be a particularly difficult issue for us. There is a reason for this balancing act. It is the outcome of diplomatic maturity and pragmatism that view peace as strategically necessary. Pakistan’s future depends on a stable region, which can only be achieved with collaboration rather than force. In many respects, Pakistan has become one of the few sane voices in a region that is all too frequently dominated by conflict, as evidenced by recent initiatives. This diplomatic maturity must now be accompanied by a strategic economic approach. For Pakistan, energy is still a big problem. Originally intended as a regional project encompassing India, the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has been harmed by pressure from US sanctions and global geopolitics. However, analysts are correctly saying that Pakistan needs to put its own needs first as the energy crisis worsens and expenses rise. Iran is still one of the most practical options because of its close location and plentiful natural gas. Sanctions still pose a serious concern, so reviving the pipeline might not be simple, but diplomatic solutions must be found. Washington must also reevaluate whether its policies are promoting regional stability or further alienating nations that could be its partners if peace and economic relations are, as the US frequently asserts, inextricably intertwined. The path ahead for Pakistan is clear: maintain sovereign interests, keep constructing bridges, and prioritize people-centered development.