By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan’s descent into the ranks of the world’s most polluted countries is no longer just a seasonal news cycle story–it is a full-blown public health emergency. Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan now suffers from some of the world’s deadliest air pollution. In 2024, UNICEF warned that over 11 million children under five were at severe risk from hazardous air quality, especially in smog-choked urban centers like Lahore and Multan. That same year, air pollution levels in these cities exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) limits by more than 100 times. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Lahore and Karachi were the second and fourth most polluted major cities in the world, respectively. WHO identifies air pollution, driven primarily by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), as a leading cause of heart disease and premature death in Pakistan. These microscopic particles infiltrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, triggering respiratory diseases, strokes, and heart conditions. To understand the gravity, WHO recommends a safe PM2.5 annual average of 5 micrograms per cubic meter. Pakistan’s average is 73.7–over eight times the safe limit, and well above the global average. In contrast, countries like Finland and Canada maintain levels below seven. So, what has brought Pakistan to this choking point? The primary culprits are a deadly trio: carbon-intensive industries, vehicular emissions, and the open burning of waste and crop stubble. We see unchecked coal-fired power plants, an aging vehicle fleet, and outdated farming practices polluting the air–without delivering economic transformation. Take the case of the Port Qasim coal power plant in Karachi. A study by the Global Development Policy Center estimated that its PM2.5 emissions could cause 49 excess deaths annually, mainly from heart disease. Another analysis estimated that coal-based energy production in Thar could lead to nearly 29,000 pollution-related deaths over 30 years. Equally alarming are findings from a 2024 study near the Sahiwal coal plant, which detected toxic metal contamination in a 40-kilometre radius. Yet, rather than phase out dirty energy, Pakistan continues to invest in it, while other nations have moved toward cleaner fuel options. Seasonal crop burning is another major contributor, especially in Punjab, where rice stubble is set ablaze every winter. India and China have made strides in reducing this through equipment like the Happy Seeder, which allows wheat to be planted without clearing fields by fire. Pakistan, despite having access to similar technology, lags behind in adoption. Vehicular emissions are no less harmful. Pakistan still enforces outdated Euro II fuel standards, while much of the developed world has moved to Euro V and VI. Enforcement is virtually nonexistent, and older, heavily polluting vehicles continue to operate unchecked. There are solutions–but they require willpower. Temporary factory shutdowns during smog season may create headlines, but they do nothing to address the structural issues. The problem is not just bad air–it is bad policy. According to the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, air pollution in Pakistan reduces life expectancy by 3.8 years on average–and up to 7 years in the most polluted regions. With 192 deaths per 100,000 people attributable to air pollution, the country is nearing the global top ten in pollution-related mortality. The time for warnings has passed. What Pakistan needs now is bold, sustained action: a clean energy transition, strict vehicle emissions enforcement, sustainable farming, and above all, political commitment. Air pollution is no longer just an environmental issue–it is a national crisis choking the lungs of the nation. Without urgent reform, Pakistan will remain trapped in a toxic cycle, with its economy gasping for growth and its citizens for breath.