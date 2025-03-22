In these challenging times, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads regarding its Afghan refugee policy. The government’s firm stance on the repatriation of Afghan Citizen Card holders and undocumented migrants is understandable from a national security and legal perspective. However, its approach must be tempered with compassion and pragmatism. The Foreign Office’s recent warning, coupled with the interior ministry’s pledge to initiate mass deportations by the end of this month, has raised grave concerns among human rights organizations and the international community. A more humane and diplomatic strategy is needed to handle this delicate issue without compromising Pakistan’s long-standing goodwill towards refugees.

For over four decades, Pakistan has provided sanctuary to millions of Afghan refugees, many of whom fled war, instability, and persecution in their homeland. While Pakistan is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, its commitment to hosting displaced Afghans has been widely acknowledged and appreciated. However, the current administration’s increasingly rigid policy risks undermining this goodwill. The forced deportation of individuals, particularly those awaiting resettlement in third countries, is a deeply concerning prospect. Many transit refugees fled after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 and are waiting for visas to relocate to safer nations. Instead of issuing ultimatums, Pakistan should engage diplomatically with foreign missions to expedite their visa processes, ensuring that these individuals are not forced into life-threatening circumstances.

Another critical issue is the treatment of registered refugees, many of whom have spent decades in Pakistan. They have built lives, contributed to local economies, and raised families here. It seems both unjust and unwise to uproot them solely due to shifting political calculations. A more measured policy—one that accounts for the humanitarian dimensions of forced repatriation—is necessary. Pakistan must ensure that these individuals are not penalized for the failures of the Taliban regime, which many of them fled in the first place

At the same time, those who have willfully evaded legal documentation while residing in Pakistan should be required to regularize their status or leave. However, even in such cases, dignity and human rights must not be compromised. A harsh and indiscriminate approach will only breed resentment and further complicate Pakistan’s diplomatic and security challenges.

Pakistan stands at a crucial juncture where it must balance national security concerns with its humanitarian responsibilities. A policy that prioritizes engagement, diplomacy, and compassion will uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a responsible and benevolent host rather than diminishing its legacy of generosity.