Islamabad :

A Famous International Airline is set to launch a new weekly flight service connecting Tehran and Islamabad, further enhancing air connectivity between Iran and Pakistan.

Starting November 6, the Iranian carrier will operate one flight every Thursday using an Airbus A340 aircraft.

The service aims to facilitate business, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two capitals while strengthening bilateral relations.

The announcement comes shortly after Iran Air introduced its first-ever flight to Quetta, marking growing aviation cooperation between the two countries.

Aviation officials say the addition of Mahan Air’s Tehran–Islamabad route will provide passengers with more travel options and help boost regional connectivity.

The new service highlights Iran’s expanding engagement with Pakistan in the aviation sector, signaling a positive step toward improved accessibility and closer economic ties.