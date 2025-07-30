In the past, a climate-conscious individual would frequently advocate for a Stone Age way of life in order to rescue the planet Earth in comedy routines. As it happens, that individual was correct: in order to prevent the climatic catastrophe that is now threatening every nation, we needed this degree of terror. In addition to causing damage to infrastructure, climate-related disasters have caused and will continue to cause millions more people to live in extreme poverty, reversing decades of progress in lowering global poverty. According to the most recent World Bank report, approximately 43 million people may fall below the $2.15 per day international poverty threshold by 2050 if emissions continue to rise. This turnaround is astounding, and it doesn’t even take into consideration the fact that inequality is getting worse. The figures rise to 194 million and almost 693 million, respectively, if more expansive poverty thresholds are applied, such as $3.65 or $6.85 per day. It is important to take these projections seriously. These warning signs must spur our lawmakers to action in a nation like Pakistan where citizens are forced to choose between purchasing food and paying their utilities.

Inequality, the unseen accelerate, comes next. By 2050, an increase in national inequality of only 1.0 percent could push almost nine million more people into poverty. An additional 149 million might be tipped by a ten percent hike. Climate change and inequality together are a socio economic time bomb. If emissions remain as they are, climate change might significantly lower global economic output. Compared to a world without climate change, projections indicate that global economic output could drop by 23% by the year 2100. The impact would be far greater for poorer nations. The sad truth is that most nations have been slow to reach their climate targets, prioritizing profit over the environment, rather than making commitments to phase out fossil fuels and develop resilient business plans. Previous natural catastrophes have demonstrated how many impacted were left without a place to live or a source of income. People are left without an immediate source of income when their cattle are lost and their company buildings are destroyed. In pursuit of better economic prospects, the majority of them relocate to urban areas, further taxing an already vulnerable system.

It should be ideal for Pakistani parliamentarians to understand the horrors of climate change without any warnings from other institutions. We are among the nations most at risk from climate change. In 2022, a third of the nation was submerged due to flash floods. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that approximately 300 individuals have died during the most recent monsoon spell, with half of them being children. People’s memories of the heartbreaking death scenes from Swat are still vivid. To reduce the death toll, a large number of tourists have been evacuated from tourist destinations in recent days. Reducing inequality, bolstering social safety nets, investing in climate-resilient industries like agriculture, and combining climate action with inclusive economic growth are all necessary for the future. In order to help vulnerable countries pursue low-carbon growth and resilience building, international cooperation is also crucial. It is hoped that the World Bank report has been seen by someone in Islamabad.