The figures are alarming. The number of polio cases this year has already reached 17, despite desperate attempts to stop its spread. The disease’s geographical distribution is even more worrisome. The most recent cases come from Umerkot in Sindh and Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan in KP. Because they were not vaccinated before contracting the disease, a five-year-old boy from Chajro, a six-month-old child from Mir Ali, and a 15-month-old girl from Takhtikhel now face a lifetime of physical handicap. Ten cases from KP, five from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan make up the total of 17 cases nationwide.

Every one of those cases poses a risk to the communities where they were found. Communities must realize that poliovirus can reappear anywhere there are immune deficiencies. According to a statement from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, “every unvaccinated child is at risk and can also pose a risk to others.”

This is really concerning, to put it politely. A extremely contagious and fatal illness, polio can paralyze its victims for the rest of their lives. All children under five receive the oral vaccine, the only effective defense against it, from national health workers who endure every conceivable adversity, including lethal assaults, while performing their vital duty of going door to door. However, despite all of the material and human resources invested in eradicating polio in Pakistan, misinformed parents still refuse to get the vaccine, endangering not only their children but also other people. The PPEP has cautioned that there is still a “persistent risk to children, especially in areas where vaccine acceptance remains low.” This risk requires the government to address it with the gravity and dedication it merits. It seems to be failing to eradicate polio, and a change of direction is urgently required.

The goal of a polio-free Pakistan is within reach, but it requires an unyielding collective effort. Every missed child is a potential vector, and every act of resistance or violence against a vaccinator sets back years of progress. It is a shared responsibility – of the government, international partners, local communities, and individual families – to ensure that no child is left vulnerable to this preventable disease. The future health and prosperity of the nation depend on winning this critical battle.