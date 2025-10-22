Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the conspiracy was to evacuate industries investing in Sindh, some people fell victim to the conspiracy and left here, taxpayers will solve problems by putting the country’s assets on their backs.

Addressing a meeting in Kaati, he said that the more facilities are provided to the business community, the more industrialization will be possible, employment will increase with industry, the economy will move, conditions will improve, if we have to give agriculture the last priority, the country will not move.

He said that the federal government did not give the support price of wheat on the condition of the IMF, if the farmer is not given subsidy, he will grow the desired crops by prioritizing his profits, the Sindh government has facilitated the farmers by providing them with fertilizer.

Sharjeel Memon said that if the farmer is given a support price, he will cultivate wheat. Pakistan used to import wheat earlier. During the tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan exported wheat. The federal government has fixed the support price of wheat on the appeal of the PPP.

The senior provincial minister said that President Asif Ali Zardari met with big industrialists during his visit to China. President Zardari said that if industries are set up, the government will provide free land.

He said that this is the right direction for a successful investment policy. Khairpur Economic Zone has received an international award. The Sindh government’s project has received global recognition. The modern Cyber ​​Knife method of cancer treatment costs millions of rupees in the world, while it is free in Karachi.

He said that NICVD has broken the world record for heart surgery. I complained of heart pain at 4 am and NICVD reached me. Despite being a senior minister, I was made to wait for my number to come. The Sindh government has set up NICVD container units in different areas. If there is life, then there is world. The health sector is given priority in the world.

Sharjeel Memon said that the best health facilities in Pakistan are in Karachi. The work of the Sindh government in the health sector should be compared with that of any other province. Dhabeji Economic Zone is a great opportunity. It is the only economic zone in the country that is closest to the port. Dhabeji Economic Zone is part of CPEC. The PPP government in Sindh has worked in every sector.

The senior minister said that there was an uproar over the collapse of a section of the Bhutto Highway under construction. The contractor has to bear the expenses until the construction of the Bhutto Highway is completed. Billions of rupees were spent on utility shifting in the BRT Red Line. A 21-kilometer track of the Yellow Line BRT is to be built.

He said that there will also be obstacles and problems in the construction of the Yellow Line BRT track. It is not a joke to just buy buses and run them. Representatives of the Kati will be officially included in the Yellow Line BRT. Transport projects will be made keeping in mind the future needs of Karachi.

He said that the city of Karachi is facing the challenge of increasing population. If Karachi is so bad, then how do people come from all over Pakistan for employment? At present, Karachi is a city of 25 million people, which is larger than many countries.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan belongs to everyone, whoever wants to come here, come and get a job, the first eco-friendly EV bus Pink was brought by the PPP government, double-decker and other buses are coming next month, all the women working in industries will be given Pink Scooties free of cost on their driving licenses, some people do not like BISP.

He said that the largest housing project in the history of the world is underway in Sindh, 800,000 houses have been built for flood victims, those whose houses were destroyed in the 2022 floods are being given free houses.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh fights the case of his province vigorously in the federation, we do not come as ministers but as servants, there has been an organized conspiracy against Sindh since 1985, riots were caused by artificially forming parties.

The senior provincial minister said that the conspiracy was to evacuate industries investing in Sindh. Some people fell victim to the conspiracy and left here. Taxpayers will solve the problems by putting the country’s assets on their shoulders.