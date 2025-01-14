The recent mining tragedies in Balochistan have once again laid bare the hazardous conditions under which miners in Pakistan toil, and the glaring absence of safety protocols that could protect their lives. Two workers lost their lives in Harnai when a coal mine collapsed on Sunday, while 11 bodies were recovered from a mine in Sanjdi near Quetta after a methane gas explosion on January 9 trapped them thousands of feet underground. These incidents are not isolated. Fatalities in mines, particularly in Balochistan, are frequent, with 12 miners perishing in Harnai last year in another gas explosion. Each time such tragedies occur, authorities express concern and pledge inquiries, but little changes on the ground. The cycle of negligence continues, leaving miners to risk their lives daily for meager wages.

Pakistan’s mining sector, while capable of generating immense wealth for owners, offers little protection or dignity to those performing back-breaking labor underground. The Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation has repeatedly called for improved safety standards, better compensation for workers, and financial support for victims of accidents. Unfortunately, these demands have largely been ignored. Critical safety measures, such as the ratification of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Safety and Health in Mines Convention (ILO-C 176), remain unaddressed, reflecting the state’s indifference towards the plight of miners.

Moreover, activists have pointed out the systemic failure to enforce existing regulations. The absence of medical facilities and health services near mining sites exacerbates the problem. In many cases, lives could be saved if injured workers received immediate medical attention. However, the lack of basic first aid or healthcare infrastructure near mines highlights the authorities’ disregard for human life. The Industrial Global Union has raised these concerns, but little action has been taken to address them.

This neglect cannot continue. The government must act decisively to enforce stringent safety protocols across the mining sector. Mine owners found guilty of compromising safety for profit should face heavy penalties, including the suspension of their operations. The state must also ratify ILO-C 176 to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding miners’ health and safety. Alongside this, awareness campaigns focused on workers’ safety must be initiated to educate miners about hazards and preventive measures.

While mining is inherently risky, measures can be implemented to minimize the dangers. Providing proper safety equipment, ensuring regular inspections, and maintaining emergency medical facilities near mines can significantly reduce casualties. The lives of miners should not be viewed as expendable. It is time for the state and mine owners to prioritize the well-being of these hardworking individuals over profits. Without swift and meaningful reform, tragedies such as those in Harnai and Sanjdi will continue to haunt Pakistan’s mining sector.