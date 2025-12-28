The recent review meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on key Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects sends a clear and reassuring message: Pakistan’s infrastructure development is being pursued with renewed seriousness, strategic clarity, and fiscal discipline. At a time when economic constraints demand prudent choices, the government’s emphasis on timely execution, quality assurance, and realistic three-year financial planning reflects a mature and responsible development approach.

Infrastructure has long been the backbone of economic transformation, and the government’s focus on railways, highways, and water sectors under PSDP 2025–26 underscores its understanding of national priorities. Projects such as Main Line-1 (ML-1), ML-3 up gradation, and the Thar Coal Railway Connectivity Project are not merely transport initiatives; they are strategic investments aimed at improving logistics efficiency, reducing costs, strengthening energy supply chains, and enhancing Pakistan’s competitiveness. The directive to avoid any compromise on speed and quality is particularly significant, as past delays and cost overruns have often undermined public confidence in large-scale projects.

The railway sector review, especially the planned commencement of groundwork on the Karachi–Rohri section of ML-1, signals forward momentum on a project that is central to modernizing Pakistan Railways. Similarly, the Thar Coal Railway Connectivity Project reflects integrated planning linking energy resources with ports and power plants to support industrial development. Completing such projects on schedule, as envisioned by June 2026, would mark a major step toward energy security and economic self-reliance.

In the highways sector, the government’s prioritization of the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway and the accelerated completion of Karakoram Highway Phase-2 demonstrates foresight. These projects are critical not only for domestic connectivity but also for regional trade and resilience against climate-induced disruptions, particularly in the context of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam reservoir. By pushing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects such as the Sambrial–Kharian–Rawalpindi motorway and key roads in Balochistan, the government is also leveraging private capital and expertise an essential strategy in today’s constrained fiscal environment.

Equally commendable is the strong emphasis on governance and accountability. The instruction to the National Highway Authority to submit fortnightly progress reports reflects a results-oriented mindset. Regular monitoring, early identification of bottlenecks and swift corrective action are vital to ensuring that ambitious plans translate into tangible outcomes.

The water sector review highlights perhaps the most critical long-term challenge facing Pakistan: water security. By prioritizing projects such as Mohmand Dam, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, and the K-IV water supply scheme, the government is addressing water storage, flood mitigation, irrigation needs, and clean energy generation in a comprehensive manner. Professor Ahsan Iqbal’s emphasis on realistic resource planning aligned with execution capacity is especially important to avoid the delays that have historically plagued mega water projects.

Overall, this review meeting reflects a coherent infrastructure-led development vision one that balances ambition with discipline. Integrated planning, fiscal realism, and institutional coordination, as emphasized by the Planning Minister, are precisely what Pakistan needs to convert infrastructure investments into sustained economic growth, regional connectivity, climate resilience, and an improved quality of life for its citizens. If implemented in both letter and spirit, this approach can lay a solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development trajectory.