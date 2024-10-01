ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology says that the auction of 5G spectrum in the country will be held next year, while the Standing Committee has sought the details of all leased or rented properties of PTCL.

According to the details, a meeting of the IT Committee of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Syed Aminul Haq. Secretary IT said in the briefing that the auction of 5G spectrum will be held next year. A consultant has been hired for 5G. The consultant will tell how many licenses will be auctioned and how many companies will get the spectrum.

The secretary said that we are trying to get the license as soon as possible and we will start the service in a few areas soon. Telecom companies have started considering equipment upgrades for 5G.

During the meeting, committee member Dr. Mukhtarbarath raised the question that how many properties PTCL has given on lease. Petrol pumps and plazas are built on PTCL land. PTCL officials said that 62 percent of PTCL shares are held by the government and 26 percent by the Etisalat Group. The Standing Committee sought the details of all properties leased or rented by PTCL.

In the meeting, committee member Barrister Gohar Ali said that the minutes of the previous meeting have not been received yet, on which the chairman of the committee Aminul Haque said that you will get the minutes soon, while the IT secretary said that they are hiring consultants for the action of 5G. 5G will be successful only when investment comes from the private sector, it will take time to import the equipment for technical requirements.

The Secretary IT and Telecom said that they cannot give a fixed date, it will take time. Chairman Committee Aminul Haq said that all things should be done quickly so that 5G will be launched by next year.

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, while briefing the Standing Committee on e-Office, said that after the notice of the Prime Minister, the implementation of the e-Office has been speeded up from today, no manual summary from any ministry will go to the Prime Minister. will be summarized only through e-office while the CEO National ITB Board said that there is a footprint of e-office in all the ministries.

While briefing the Standing Committee, PTCL officials said that 62 percent of the shares are with the government, 26 percent of the shares are with the Salalat Group and 800 million dollars have to be paid by the Salalat Group to the government since 2006. To solve this problem, the Finance Minister The committee is working in the chair.

On this, Mukhtar Barth said that PTCL has leased out how many properties. PTCL officials said that PTCL has not leased out any property. Pumps and plazas have been built, PTCL officials said, adding that the vacant properties have been rented out.

Committee member Mukhtar Malik said whether any advertisement was given to rent out these properties, whether the profit from this rent goes to the government, how many connections have the group given on PTCL’s asset rent after 2005? The chairman of the committee instructed to provide details in this regard in the next meeting, on which the officials of the IT Ministry said that the committee of the finance minister has also been formed, and the report will be given to the committee.

Committee member Zulfikar Bhatti said that the customer service has not improved, nor has any revenue increased since PTCL was privatized. Ask for leasing and rental details.

The standing committee has recommended measures to PTCL to improve the quality. Committee member Umair Niazi said that Ufone’s service quality is not even there. Work to improve.