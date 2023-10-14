Brigadier Muhammad Khalid has been appointed as Director, while Lt. Col. Nadeem Muzaffar has been appointed as Additional Director, Major Waleed Khalid from Military Intelligence Corps, and Major Qais Kamran as Deputy Director of NAB.

Islamabad: The government handed over the services of 4 serving military officers to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Civil, military, and police officers have been appointed and exchanged by the federal government, while according to the notifications issued by the establishment division, the services of 4 serving officers of the Pakistan Army have been handed over to NAB on the basis of secondment with the approval of the prime minister. are

According to the notification, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid has been appointed as Director, while Lt. Col. Nadeem Muzaffar has been appointed as Additional Director, Major Waleed Khalid from Military Intelligence Corps and Major Qais Kamran as Deputy Director of NAB.

Dr. Zulfiqar Hussain Awan, Director General of Secretariat Group Grade 21, has been canceled and directed to report to the Establishment Division. 2 OSDs of Secretariat Group Grade 20, Establishment Division, Nilofar Hafeez and Jameel Ahmed Khan, have been posted as Joint Secretaries Industries Division. are taken

Among the administrative service officers, the services of Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman of grade 20 have been assigned to the National School of Public Policy, the services of Asif Rahim of grade 18 posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been assigned to Capital Development Authority, the services of Hina Khalid of Information Group grade 19 have been entrusted to the National School of Public Policy. have been done.

Deputy Secretary Establishment Division Naila Baqir has been appointed as Joint Secretary Establishment Division and Assistant Director Lakhmeer has been transferred to Saint Secretariat.

SSP Hasan Mushtaq Sukhira, Grade 19 of Police Service, has been transferred to the Intelligence Bureau, while SP Hina Manwar, Grade 18, has been transferred to the National Police Academy.

The services of OSD Establishment Division Grade 18 SP Baqa Muhammad have been transferred to FIA, awaiting appointment Atiqa Amar Section Officer State and Border Affairs Division, Section Officer Muhammad Burhan transferred to Religious Affairs Division, Section Officer Muhammad Ismail Defense Division, Sahrish Mazari has been transferred as Section Officer Cabinet Division.

The services of Section Officer Defense Division Haseeb Sajjad have been returned to NADRA Regional Head Office Peshawar.