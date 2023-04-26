37 Pakistanis arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of the evacuation plan still being carried out for those citizens living in Sudan, where fighting between the armed forces and the well-armed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has resulted in a humanitarian crisis. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the foreign ministry.

A ship from Port Sudan carrying 37 Pakistani people has landed in Jeddah, according to the ministry of foreign affairs’ spokeswoman.

Evacuation plan for Pakistani nationals in Sudan continues. The ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah. They were received by CG in Jeddah, Khalid Majid on arrival at Jeddah Port. We are grateful to Government of KSA for its support & hospitality. pic.twitter.com/7Vf8KaBpT7 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 26, 2023

In a tweet thanking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its assistance and hospitality, the spokesperson stated that “they were received by Consul General in Jeddah, Khalid Majid on arrival at Jeddah Port.”

The status of the almost 1,500 Pakistanis who are now in the African nation is being closely monitored, according to Tuesday’s announcement by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Pakistani diplomatic post in Sudan has evacuated 700 of its citizens to safety.

After a brutal clash broke out between the opposing sides in the capital Khartoum, foreign nationals are fleeing the Sudan in large numbers. A minimum of 459 fatalities and more over 4,000 injuries were reported by the aid organisations.

The government remains committed to protecting Pakistanis living abroad, Foreign Minister Bilawal said, adding that the foreign ministry continues to take the lead in providing aid and assistance to Pakistanis in Sudan.

Alhamdulillah another convoy of 211 Pakistanis has safely reached Port Sudan. I’m grateful to our whole Foreign Office team & Mission in Khartoum for working tirelessly over Eid to facilitate Pakistanis in Sudan. Also grateful to friendly countries in the region especially Saudi… — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 25, 2023

Bilawal had said in a statement that “today, another convoy, carrying 211 Pakistanis sent from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan.”

At this point, 700 Pakistanis have been transported to safety overall, he had stated.

According to a tweet from the FM earlier this week, these Pakistanis were being sheltered close to the port before continuing their journey.