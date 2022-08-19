At least 34 people have died and numerous others have been injured as a result of the monsoon’s relentless spell that began on August 17 flooding major portions of Sindh.

The maximum quantity of rain in a day during the current monsoon season was recorded on Friday in Padedan town of Naushehro Feroze district, where the Pakistan Meteorological Department measured 340 millimetres of rain.Shaheed Benazirabad received 146 millimetres, Larkana 126, Sukkur 125, Jacobabad 93, Khairpur 91, Sanghar 81, Dadu 69, and Hyderabad’s Tando Jam town 30 millimetres, per the PMD.

The intense rain increased strain on the freshwater and saltwater levees, causing breaches in various districts that submerged hundreds of villages and severed connections to their road networks.The Qadirpur Shank embankment in the Ghotki district experienced a 200-foot break, flooding hundreds of communities. According to the locals, eight to ten dehs are expected to be affected by the breach’s water spread.

The provincial administration has been requested in a letter from the deputy commissioner of Ghotki to declare a crisis in the impacted regions.On Friday, five kids in the Tando Allahyar district drowned in a lake that had formed from rain, but three of them were saved. However, Anas Kashmiri, 10, and Zaib Kashmiri, 12, were found dead when they were brought out. Because despite their concerns, the municipal officers did not drain out rainwater, their family blamed them for the children’s deaths.