LUCKNOW: In Uttar Pradesh, India, a police complaint has been opened against a group of Muslims for holding a “mass gathering” to pray at their home “without prior authorization.”Muslims gathered to pray because the tragedy took place in the village of Dilhepur, which lacks a mosque.

Even though Muslims perform namaz privately, some villages are opposed to such gatherings.The FIR claimed that the namaz gatherings were fomenting animosity among people and was filed in response to “objections from neighbours.”

Under Section 505-2 of the Indian Penal Code, which is intended to be for hostile remarks spoken in a religious gathering, a total of 26 people were detained.All of the Muslims, of which 16 have been named, were said to be natives.

Internet users have responded angrily and dejectedly to the viral photos and videos of people praying in the village on social media.Numerous people have emphasised the peasants’ prejudice and lack of reason.