21 provincial ministers who will serve in the cabinet of the incoming chief minister Pervez Elahi received their oaths from Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday. The Governor’s House in Lahore hosted the oath-taking event.

The cabinet includes politicians from the PTI including Murad Raas, Yasmin Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Raja Basharat, and Khurram Shahzad Virk.

Given that PTI’s Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, the previous governor, did not swear in PML-Hamza N’s Shahbaz as chief minister and that Rehman did not do so to PML-Pervez Q’s Elahi after the position changed hands, it was assumed that Rehman, a member of the PML-N, might not swear in the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers.CM Elahi and other dignitaries attended the swearing-in ceremony as well.