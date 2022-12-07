Google has published a list of Pakistani people who were most frequently searched for in the year 2022. Naseem Shah, a rising cricket star from Pakistan, is now the most searched-for person on Google.

The right-arm bowler, who is only 16 years old, has created a lot of buzz throughout Pakistan with his high pace and ball-swinging skills.

Naseem Shah gained notoriety this year for his valiant sixes against Afghanistan and exciting bowling performance against Indians in the Asia Cup 2022.Following him is the longtime resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retired general Pervez Musharraf.

Controversial Salman Rushdie, a British author of Indian descent, is in third place. After suffering injuries in a stabbing incident in New York, he started getting searched this year.

Ifikhar Ahmad, a cricket player for Pakistan who received praise for his performance in a T20 series against Australia this year, is in fourth place, followed by Mohammad Rizwan, a star batter and wicketkeeper.

Shahdab Khan, Amber Heard, cricketer Azhar Ali, and journalist Imran Riaz Khan are the next five most-googled Pakistanis in 2022, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.