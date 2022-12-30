The year 2022, with its long ups and downs, so many developments, political uncertainty, regime change, and people’s dissatisfaction with the political system and its institutions. How this year went and what the main events of 2022 were, The Daily Patriot will discuss step by step from January to December for a special and exclusive report, “2022 in the Eyes The Patriot”.

January

Snowstorm in Murree:

On January 7, 2022, a snowstorm dumped more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow on the area, killing 23 domestic tourists who had travelled to Murree to witness the snowfall. As the temperature dropped to about -8 degrees Celsius, many people died (17.6 F).

Thousands of people had travelled to the high-altitude town of Murree in the Murree District of Punjab, Pakistan, the day before the tragedy to witness the snowfall. Due to the blizzard, several vehicles became trapped on the highways, and thousands of tourists spent the night there. Many tourists were attracted by the snowfall that started on Tuesday night and persisted sporadically throughout the week.

Tourists claimed that hotels had raised prices in order to profit from the enormous flood of visitors, leading many individuals to spend the night in their automobiles. Food costs were also marked up significantly, and rooms that typically cost between Rs. 6,000 and 10,000 per night were being rented for Rs. 70000 per night. The average cost of a cup of tea has increased from Rs. 40 to Rs. 700.

Blast in Lahore:

At 1:40 p.m. on January 20, 2022, a 1.5-kilogram improvised explosive device exploded on a motorcycle parked next to a pushcart outside a bank in a bustling market chowk in the city’s Anarkali neighbourhood, killing at least three people and injuring over 20 others. It shattered adjoining building windows and set fire to numerous parked motorcycles. The Baloch Nationalist Army’s spokesperson claimed responsibility for the incident, claiming that it was directed against bank personnel. The assault was roundly criticised.

February:

PPP long march:

The Pakistan Peoples Party Long March was an ongoing anti-government long march led by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The march began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

March:

Australian cricket:

In March and April 2022, the Australian cricket team visited Pakistan to play three tests, three one-day internationals (ODIs), and one Twenty20 international (T20I). The Test series was part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021–2023, while the ODI series was part of the inaugural 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. After Australia's first visit to Pakistan since 1998, former players from both teams praised the teams and asked for more international cricket in Pakistan. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi commented that "I hope other teams would follow their footsteps & visit Pakistan," with Shoaib Akhtar also noting that he was "happy the whole series with Australia went nicely." Australia's Shane Watson also commented that the tour was "a wonderful thing for world cricket."

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan:

On March 8, 2022, opposition party lawmakers presented a resolution in the National Assembly to remove Khan from power, accusing his claimed hybrid government of bad governance, political victimisation of opponents, and mismanagement of the economy and foreign policy. These elements are said to have contributed to Khan’s break with Pakistan’s military establishment, which had been a vital supporter of his government.

Imran Khan claimed to have a diplomatic cable dated March 7 in which the US administration issued a “threat” to remove Khan from office, with the caveat that Pakistan would be “forgiven” if the motion against him was successful. The US was reportedly dissatisfied with Khan’s foreign policy and visit to Russia. Khan said that the US was orchestrating an “international plot” to depose him in a regime change and that he had written evidence to prove it. The US administration has refuted these charges. Imran Khan also claimed that he was punished for refusing to accept the US strategy after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Donald Lu, the United States’ Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, dodged a question about his meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States. Khan’s party claimed that there is a direct link between regime changes and the UN’s Ukraine Resolution. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the US has punished recalcitrant Imran Khan and called the interference a disgusting crime. According to the US, the allegations, however, have “absolutely no veracity.”

Parliament Lodges incident:

Members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Ansar-ul-Islam), a uniformed volunteer force, entered Parliament Lodges on March 9, 2022. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) said that the force will remain inside the lodges until the motion of no confidence is carried.

On March 10, 2022, Islamabad Police conducted an operation within Parliament Lodges and detained 19 persons, including JUI-F MNAs Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi and Muhammad Jamal ud Din, for transporting Ansar-ul-Islam activists inside. Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the Inspector General of Police in Islamabad, suspended the officers in command of D-Chowk, under whose supervision Ansar-ul-Islam workers had entered the Parliament lodges.

Senator Kamran Murtaza and other lawyers filed the petition with the secretariat of the police station. According to the petition, police tortured them, including Saad Rafiq, Syed Rafiullah, and others, despite the fact that the police did not have arrest warrants or the speaker’s approval.

The united opposition filed a privilege motion against the operation in the National Assembly, claiming that a huge detachment of police had infiltrated and that members of the National Assembly had been arrested, beaten, and their doors damaged.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad stated that just 20 members of the “militia” involved in causing disruption at the lodges were arrested, not JUI-F MNA Salahuddin Ayubi.

The interior minister insisted, “It is the responsibility of the state, not private militias, to secure national buildings. The militia was abolished in 2019, as you are attempting to demonstrate by bringing them into the city; we will not spare any private militia in the capital if seen in uniform.

Sindh House protest:

Before the vote of no confidence, the opposition stated that they had a group of dissident MPs from the then-ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and that they could hold a successful vote of no confidence even without the involvement of government supporters. However, the administration refuted this and stated that they have their legislators with them and that buying any of them would be unconstitutional. This tug of war lasted until a dozen government lawmakers were discovered in the “sanctuary” of Sindh House. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, MPs are bought with large sums of money through open horse trading. However, throughout their interactions with the media, the dissented lawmakers refuted the charges and stated that there was no money involved.

PTI protestors attacked Sindh House in Islamabad on March 18, 2022, and burst through the gate. Workers demonstrated and chanted anti-deviant members of parliament slogans. Protesters were holding signs and sticks. The police detained 12 people, including two PTI National Assembly members, Faheem Khan and Attaullah Niazi. Later, the PTI MNAs were released on personal bail.

Yousaf Raza Gillani of the PPP, Raja Pervez Ashraf of the PML-N, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N all stated that if there was a police operation against Sindh House, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid would be held accountable for the outcome. According to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister Khan is attempting to demonstrate his “third power” by creating an unstable environment through the use of force.

Allies join PDM:

Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party resigned from the federal government and joined forces with the PDM on March 27, 2022. On March 28, 2022, four out of five parliamentarians from the Balochistan Awami Party, a PTI government ally, announced their intention to leave the ruling coalition and join the opposition. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement—Pakistan, another significant ally of the PTI-led coalition government, formally stated its intention to join the opposition ranks on March 30, 2022. Meanwhile, MQM-P cabinet members Farogh Naseem (the law minister) and Syed Aminul Haque (the IT and telecommunications minister) resigned.

OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

The Council of Foreign Ministers, formerly known as the Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers, is the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s principal decision-making body, with one delegate from each OIC member state. It is the world’s largest decision-making intergovernmental body, holding annual conferences dubbed the Islamic Summit on topics affecting Muslim nations and the OIC’s agenda. On March 22, 2022, the 48th summit will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It holds meetings with the purpose of implementing decisions and recommendations within the framework of OIC principles and norms. One of its primary functions is to approve the General Secretariat’s and other departments’ budgets. It also appoints the chief executive officer to the position of secretary general. The Republic of Turkey hosted three Islamic summits between 1976, its first meeting (7th DBK), and 1991 (12th DBK), with the third and final summit held in Turkey in 2004 during the 31st DBK.

In addition to being a member of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers, it also holds public conferences called Extraordinary Foreign Ministers Meetings to highlight human rights issues in Muslim countries, like Afghanistan.

April:

Pakistani constitutional crisis:

From April 3 to 10, 2022, Pakistan experienced a political and constitutional crisis when National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan during a session in which it was expected to be debated, claiming that a foreign country’s involvement in the regime change violated Article 5 of the Pakistani Constitution. In a subsequent televised address, Khan announced that he had asked President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. Alvi followed Khan’s advice in accordance with Article 58 of the Constitution. As a result, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) took suo moto notice of the continuing situation, resulting in a constitutional crisis as Imran Khan effectively staged a constitutional coup. Four days later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion, the prorogation of the National Assembly, Imran Khan’s advice to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly, and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly were all unconstitutional and overturned these actions with a 5-0 vote. The Supreme Court also ruled that the National Assembly had not been prorogued and that it must be reconvened immediately and no later than 10:30 a.m. on April 9, 2022.

The National Assembly reconvened on April 9, but the resolution was not immediately put to a vote. The session lasted all day, but voting did not start. Both the speaker and the deputy speaker resigned shortly before midnight.

The National Assembly voted just after midnight on April 10 and passed the no-confidence motion with 174 votes, a majority, ousting Khan from office and making him the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office by a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan removed through a no-confidence motion:

On 10 April, the National Assembly voted a no-confidence motion with a majority of 174 votes (out of 342), resulting in Khan losing the house’s trust and leaving office as prime minister. As a result, Khan became Pakistan’s first prime leader to face a no-confidence vote. Khan later called for massive protests against his removal and the new government.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as prime minister by the National Assembly on April 11, after Khan’s PTI party boycotted the ballot and resigned en masse from the National Assembly. On April 19, Sharif’s cabinet of 37 members took their oath of office.

Suicide Blast at University of Karachi gate:

A suicide bomber struck a van at the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute on April 26, 2022, killing three Chinese academics and their Pakistani driver. According to the Balochistan Liberation Army, the perpetrator was the organization’s first female suicide bomber.

One of the three Chinese slain was the director of the Confucius Institute at the University. The other two were educators. China, losing faith in Pakistan’s ability to protect Chinese nationals, has asked for authorization to send Chinese private security contractors to Pakistan.

May:

Sri Lanka women’s cricket team tour to Pakistan:

In May and June 2022, the Sri Lanka women’s cricket team travelled to Pakistan to play against the Pakistan women’s cricket team. Three Women’s One Day International (WODI) and three Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) matches were played during the visit. The WODI matches were part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship, and it was the opening series of the tournament. All of the matches were held in Karachi’s Southend Club Cricket Stadium, which had not been used since the West Indies women’s tour in January and February of 2018. Sri Lanka confirmed their squad for the tour on May 11, 2022, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirming the following day that Bismah Maroof will retain his position as captain. The PCB announced their tour squads on May 18, 2022, which included three uncapped players.

Imran Khan’s Azadi March:

The 2022 Azadi March-I was a protest march against the administration of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, organised by the ousted former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chairman Imran Khan. Khan has promised a long march to Islamabad, starting on May 25, 2022. Khan led the march from Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was assisted by his provincial government. Senior PTI members led the march from Lahore, Punjab’s capital.

Imran Khan has called on supporters to gather on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad to support his call for early elections. His workers will remain in Islamabad as long as necessary, with their only demand being a timetable for clean and transparent general elections and the dissolution of assemblies. Addressing the bureaucracy and the police, Khan stated that any action against the “peaceful protest” would be illegal. “If you are neutral, then be neutral,” he stated to the Pakistan Army. It was projected that approximately 2 million workers would march to Islamabad and remain there till the election was proclaimed. Protesters headed by Imran Khan planned to hold a sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk until the date for dissolving assemblies and holding new general elections was announced. Imran Khan has given the government a six-day deadline to call elections and dissolve assemblies.

June:

Pakistan floods:

Floods in Pakistan killed 1,739 people and caused Rs 3.2 trillion ($14.9 billion) in damage and Rs 3.3 trillion ($15.2 billion) in economic damages from June 14 to October 20, 2022. Heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers following a severe heat wave were the direct causes of the floods, both of which are linked to climate change.

The flooding was the worst in the world since the floods in South Asia in 2020, and it was labelled as the worst in the country’s history. Because of the flooding, Pakistan declared a state of emergency on August 25.

July:

Punjab provincial by-election:

On July 17, 2022, by-elections were conducted in Punjab, Pakistan, to elect 20 members to the Punjab Provincial Assembly. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf achieved a resounding victory in 15 of the 20 seats, causing Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s PML-N-led coalition government to fall as it fell 7 seats short of a majority.

The by-elections were held on these seats: PP-7 (Rawalpindi-II), PP-83 (Khushab-II), PP-90 (Bhakkar-II), PP-97 (Faisalabad-I), PP-125 (Jhang-II), PP-127 (Jhang-IV), PP-140 (Sheikhupura-VI), PP-158 (Lahore-XV), PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV), PP-168 (Lahore-XXV), PP-170 (Lahore-XXVII), PP-202 (Sahiwal-VII), PP-217 (Multan-VII), PP-224 (Lodhran-I), PP-228 (Lodhran-III), PP-237 (Bahawalnagar-I), PP-272 (Muzaffargarh-V), PP-273 (Muzaffargarh-VI), PP-282 (Layyah-III) and PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan-IV).

In the 2018 election, 11 of these seats were won by independents, 8 by PTI candidates, and 1 by a PML-N candidate; the 11 independents all later joined the PTI, and the PML-N seat was won by the PTI in a by-election in 2018. The by-elections were called after these 20 PTI MPs voted in favour of the opposition candidate from the PML-N, Hamza Shahbaz, to become the Chief Minister of Punjab, which, according to the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan, violated Article 63-A of the Pakistani Constitution in terms of defecting from a party.

August:

Helicopter incident:

On August first, a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter undertaking flood relief operations in the Balochistan town of Lasbela lost communication with Air Traffic Control. The crash killed six military men, including Commander XII Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. According to reports from the concerned authorities, the disaster was caused by bad weather.

PTI foreign funding case:

According to the 225-page report of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s inspection committee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reported 12 bank accounts to the Election Commission while keeping 53 accounts undisclosed. Furthermore, donations totaling more than Rs 31 crore have not been reported to the Election Commission. The PTI has revealed only 12 bank accounts out of 77, while accounts in New Zealand and Canada have not been accessed.

According to the report, the PTI donated Rs 1.33 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2013. The ECP was allegedly given erroneous information about the donations, as the State Bank of Pakistan statement revealed that the PTI got Rs 1.64 billion in donations, of which Rs 31 crore were concealed.

2.1 Verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan stated in its judgement on August 2, 2022, that the allegations of receiving forbidden funding from abroad by Pakistanis levelled against former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party had been proven. The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to PTI, asking why these funds should not be confiscated, and has also indicated that the matter will be referred to the federal government. Tehreek-e-Insaf has stated that it will fight this ruling in court.

2.2 Criticism

Imran Khan responded to the verdict by stating that the monies were raised in 2012 by overseas Pakistanis, that the law prohibiting fundraising was enacted in 2012, and that there is no rule prohibiting funding from overseas Pakistanis.

Following the ruling, an overseas Pakistani named Beenish Faridi, who donated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sued the Election Commission of Pakistan for classifying her as a non-Pakistani and classifying her funding as foreign.

Nooh Dastagir Butt won Gold medal in CWG:

On August 4, Nooh Dastagir Butt broke the Commonwealth Games record. The duo’s performances on the sixth day of competition in Birmingham ensured Pakistan’s first gold and bronze medals. Nooh’s incredible lift earned him the gold medal, surpassing his bronze medal from the previous Games four years ago on Australia’s Gold Coast. Nooh had signalled his aim to win gold from the start of the men’s +109 kg weightlifting final when he was dominant in the scratch, initially lifting 170 kg and then rising to 173 kg in his second try.

A failed attempt at 175 kg made no difference. Halfway through the final, Nooh led the field, with New Zealander David Andrew Liti (170 kg) in second and India’s Gurdeep Singh tied for third with Gordon Shaw at 167 kg.

Nooh then dominated the clean and jerk session, twice smashing Liti’s marks of 218kg and 224kg, as well as Gurdeep’s lift of 223kg, by lifting 225kg in his first try and then a staggering 232kg to end with a total of 405kg. He broke Liti’s record of 403 kg set on his way to gold four years ago.

Arshad Nadeem record in javelin:

On August 8, Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in javelin and set a record. He went to his knees and prostrated himself after the gold was given in record-breaking fashion, ending Pakistan’s 56-year medal drought in track and field at the Commonwealth Games. This was amazing against all odds, and with his throwing elbow extensively wrapped due to injury, Arshad won the javelin throw final at Alexander Stadium on Sunday evening with a monstrous 90.18-metre throw.

He won in a field that included world champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott, and former Commonwealth and world champion Julius Yego, achieving that distance with his fifth throw.

This was Pakistan’s first Olympic medal since 1966, as well as the country’s first javelin gold, surpassing Mohammad Nawaz’s silver in the Games’ initial edition in 1954 and Jalal Khan’s second-place result in 1958. It was Pakistan’s second gold medal in Birmingham after Nooh Dasagir Butt won the +105 kg weightlifting category with a Games record.

September:

Swat blast:

On September 13, 2022, five people were murdered in a bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, including the previous head of the Peace Committee and two police officers. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has acknowledged responsibility for the blast in a statement, although the police have yet to authenticate this allegation.

In a statement, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa denounced the incident and stated that the sacrifices of those who died would not be in vain.

English cricket team tour to Pakistan:

The England cricket team travelled to Pakistan in September and October 2022 to play seven Twenty20 International (T20I) matches as a warm-up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022. In December 2022, the English team will return to Pakistan for three Test matches. The test matches were part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021–2023.

After England’s planned tour to Pakistan in October 2021 was cancelled, Tom Harrison, the Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), travelled to Pakistan in November 2021 to restore the relationship between the ECB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Following favourable discussions, the planned trip itinerary of five T20I matches was expanded to seven. The T20Is were supposed to be played first, with the Test matches following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the series would take place in April 2022.

The PCB’s chairman, Ramiz Raja, stated in July 2022 that the T20I matches would most likely be held in Lahore and Karachi. On August 2, 2022, the details of the T20I series were confirmed. The Test Series itinerary was later revealed on August 22, 2022.

England won the Test series 3-0, becoming the first team in Pakistan to sweep a three-match series. This was also only the fourth time England has swept a series of three or more tests.

Audio leaks controversy:

The Pakistani audio leaks scandal arises from multiple leaked audio conversations involving Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, as well as previous prime minister Imran Khan. The leaks began on September 24, 2022, when various audio files supposedly recorded in the Prime Minister’s Office emerged online. A National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was held on September 28, 2022, to discuss national security issues, including the audio leaks.

Return of Ishaq Dar:

After nearly five years of self-exile and conjecture, senior PML-N leader and “financial genius” Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan on 26 September (Monday night).

The former minister arrived at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase, near Chaklala. He joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan from London.

Dar’s return has been speculated about for months, with key PML-N members like Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif publicly denouncing and disowning former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s policies, particularly the eventual repeal of the hefty gasoline subsidy provided by the previous PTI government.

An accountability court suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against Dar a week, clearing the path for his return from London.

October

New Zealand Tri-Nation Series:

The 2022 New Zealand Tri-Nation Series was a cricket competition held in October 2022 as a warm-up for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It was a three-nation series between New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, with all games being Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed their participation in the event on June 26, 2022. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the fixtures for June 28, 2022, with all matches taking place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NA by-elections:

On October 16, 2022, by-elections were conducted in Pakistan for 8 National Assembly and 3 Punjab Assembly constituencies, as well as for 1 National Assembly seat on October 30, 2022. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 7 out of 9 National Assembly seats and 2 out of 3 Punjab Assembly seats, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 14 parties, only won 2 National Assembly seats and 1 Punjab Assembly seat.

The by-elections were held on the following seats: NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-45 (Kurram-I), NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II), NA-157 (Multan-IV), NA 237 (Malir-II), and NA-239 (Korangi Karachi-I).

Exist of gray list of FATF:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on money laundering and terrorism funding, withdrew Pakistan from a list of countries under “enhanced monitoring,” often known as the “grey list.”

According to FATF President Raja Kumar, Pakistan has been on the “grey list” since 2018.

“It has two action plans running at the same time, and the Pakistani authorities have mostly handled all of the action plan elements after a lot of hard work,” he stated.

He added that the task group had visited the location toward the end of August. The onsite team confirmed the Pakistani leadership’s high level of commitment, the sustainability of reforms, and the commitment to make further improvements, he said.

“Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies in order to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies identified by the FATF in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed ahead of the deadlines and included 34 action items in total.”

“As a result, Pakistan is no longer subject to the FATF’s heightened monitoring procedure,” according to the handout, which added that the country would continue to engage with the Asia-Pacific Group to improve its AML/CFT system.

Imran’s disqualification:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI leader Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference on October 21, under Article 63(1) (p), for making “false statements and erroneous declarations,” sparking demonstrations across the country.

The verdict against the PTI head is a major setback for the party, which only a few days ago won large in by-elections across the country, following up on its overwhelming success in Punjab by-elections in July—both of which were considered evidence of public support for the ousted former premier.

The written ruling says the respondent had ‘intentionally and deliberately’ violated the provisions contained in sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, as he ‘made a false statement (sic) and an incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020–21.’

Azadi March from Lahore:

The 2022 Azadi March protest march from Lahore to Islamabad was led by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Shehbaz Sharif government’s refusal to announce early general elections and the appointment of a new Pakistan Army Chief.

Imran eventually declared on October 25, 2022, that the lengthy march would start on October 28 from Liberty Chowk in Lahore and culminate in Islamabad before turning into a sit-in.

Killing of Arshad Sharif:

On October 24, we got the shocking news of the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. A dozen FIRs were filed against him in Pakistan; he flew to Dubai. Arshad was reportedly chased out of Dubai after committing the cardinal sin of becoming an asset and then going rogue, using influence that we are assured was not on the side of the establishment. He went to Kenya, where the police assassinated him and failed miserably to cover it up as a mistaken identity.

The DG ISI and DG ISPR then held an unusual joint press conference in which they took direct political shots at the country’s former top executive. The crucial question of who filed the FIRs against Arshad Sharif in Pakistan was disregarded, and no media representative there asked. When presented with their prior records’ cleanliness, we were all asked to identify instances of non-neutrality; however, we could only choose occurrences after March 2021.

November:

Assassination attempted of Imran Khan:

On November 3, 2022, Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, was shot during a protracted protest march against the government in Wazirabad, Punjab. The gunman also injured several other PTI leaders and killed one of their supporters.

Suspect:

The Punjab Police confirmed the arrest of the gunman who shot Khan, naming him Muhammad Naveed. The suspect alleged in a police video that he shot Khan because he was “promoting hatred and misleading the public,” as well as making “blasphemous and anti-religious” statements. He also expressed his displeasure that Khan’s march was playing music and dancing throughout the Azaan. He went on to say that he was acting alone and that he solely wanted to kill Khan. The footage has been condemned as a “cover-up” by Khan’s supporter. On November 5, the Punjab Police indicated that Naveed was a heroin addict and that the truth of his assertions was questionable.

Waqas and Faisal Butt, two more suspects, were later apprehended. The two were accused of providing an unlicensed pistol to Naveed for the attack, as well as selling him additional pistols and bullets for Rs. 20,000.

1.2 Reactions

The attack on Khan was condemned “in the harshest terms” by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who wished Khan and the others injured a speedy recovery and said, “I have asked the Interior Minister for an early report [sic] on the incident.” He also stated that the federal government would provide all required security and investigation assistance to the Punjab provincial administration.

The Pakistani government and military denounced the incident and offered “sincere prayers for the precious life lost and the swift recovery of Khan.”

Meanwhile, PTI members Asad Umar and Mian Aslam issued a statement saying Khan asked them to do so on his behalf. They said that Khan “believes there are three people on whose behest this was done: Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Intelligence Agency officers.” He stated that he was receiving information and is speaking on the basis of that information. “I will give a call to march on Islamabad whenever I get recovered,” Khan said the day after he was shot.

Ireland women’s cricket team in Pakistan:

Ireland’s women’s cricket team will go to Pakistan in November 2022 to compete in three Women’s One-Day Internationals (WODIs) and three Women’s Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is). The games were all held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The WODI matches were part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–2025. This was the first time an Irish senior national team played a series in Pakistan. Pakistan entered the series with a record of 12 victories from 18 WODI matches versus Ireland, and the two teams last met in the format in February 2017.

Pakistan won the first ODI by 128 runs, thanks to a record 221-run opening partnership between Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali. The hosts also won the second match, this time by nine wickets, thanks to Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 91. Ireland performed better in the third ODI, but Ghulam Fatima’s five-wicket haul led Pakistan to a 5-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep. Sidra Ameen was selected as the series player of the year.

Ireland won the first Twenty20 International by six wickets. Pakistan tied the series after winning the second Twenty20 International, which was reduced to 17 overs per side owing to rain. Ireland won the third T20I to complete a historic 2-1 series victory. This was Ireland’s first series win against Pakistan and their first series win away from home against any Test-playing team. Gaby Lewis was chosen as the series player of the year.

Lakki Marwat attack:

On November 16, 2022, an incident in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed six police personnel, including an ASI (assistant sub-inspector).

At least six police officers were killed, including an ASI, when two motorcycle-riding terrorists opened fire on their patrol van. TTP, Pakistan’s banned terrorist organisation, accepted responsibility for the attack.

Quetta blast:

Three people were murdered and 27 others were injured in a suicide explosion of a police truck in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, on November 30, 2022. The cops were on their way to protect polio vaccine recipients.

Farewell address of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as an army chief:

In his farewell public address as army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa criticised anti-military narratives and urged political actors to put labels like “imported” and “chosen” aside in order to move forward for the sake of the country.

The army commander made these statements during his speech on Wednesday at the Defense and Martyrs Day ceremony, which is conducted yearly on September 6 at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi to remember the sacrifices of fallen heroes from the 1965 war. However, in sympathy with flood victims across the country, it was postponed this year and rescheduled.

Gen. Bajwa also reviewed the army’s performance and activities in Bangladesh during the 1971 civil war, which he stated were taboo subjects.

‘I’d want to fix a few facts here, former East Pakistan was a political failure, not a military one’ he remarked.

He claimed that the number of soldiers fighting was 34,000 less than 92,000 and that the rest were in different government departments. He went on to say that these 34,000 soldiers were up against an Indian army of 250,000 soldiers and 200,000 Mukti Bahini militants.

‘Despite the difficulties, our troops fought valiantly and made exemplary sacrifices, which were recognised by Indian Army Chief Field Marshal Manekshaw.’

Imran Khan Announced to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan stated his party’s desire to separate itself from the “current corrupt political system” by departing the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, a much-touted “surprise” for both political allies and opponents.

Mr Khan, on the other hand, stated that a final decision will be made after discussions with the chief ministers of both provinces and after a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary party.

The declaration occurred during a massive PTI public rally in Rawalpindi, and Part-II of Azadi March, Mr. Khan’s first public appearance since the November 3 assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

The new Army Chief:

General Asim Munir was sworn in as the new chief of army staff (COAS) on Tuesday at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over authority to Gen. Munir, becoming the country’s 17th army head.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chose Gen. Munir to succeed Gen. Bajwa, putting an end to days of speculation. According to Radio Pakistan, Gen. Munir will be the Pakistan Army’s 17th commander-in-chief.

December:

Roze News anniversary and inauguration of Roze excel:

On December 12, Roze News successfully completed 12 years. On the same day, SK Niazi, Chief Editor Pakistan Groups of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV, made great efforts towards education and inaugurated Roze Excel, where the transmission of this television will educate the general public across Pakistan, saving time and resources, and allowing them to receive quality and valuable education at home.

In the launching ceremony, federal minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussan, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader and former member of the Assembly Captain (Rtd) Safdar, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, and chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) congratulated and praised SK Niazi for his great step towards education.

Meanwhile, Chief Editor Pakistan Groups of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV, SK Niazi stated ‘My conscience is satisfied because I have a missionary spirit in the media.’

Hostages at the CTD center:

December 19, detained terrorists seized control of a Bannu CTD facility, holding interrogators hostage and demanding safe passage to Afghanistan, while four police officers were killed in a separate terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat. The Bannu stalemate, which lasted until late in the evening, injured two security men. However, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister, said that the situation was “under control” and that security personnel had begun an operation. The militants escaped from the facility maintained by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and held security officers captive.

On December 20, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that “all terrorists” of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had taken hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu were killed in a Pakistan Army operation.

Asif stated on the floor of the National Assembly that 33 terrorists had been apprehended at the CTD premises and that one of them had snatched a gun from an employee after striking him in the head with a stone.

According to the defence minister, the operation was carried out by a unit of the army’s Special Service Group (SSG), in which 10-15 commandos were injured and two were killed.

De-notification of CM Punjab by Governor:

On December 23, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. The notification stated that since Elahi had “refrained from obtaining a vote of confidence” by 4 p.m. on Wednesday and “did not do so even after the lapse of another 24 hours,” the governor was “satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.” As a result, the provincial cabinet “stands dissolved,” according to the letter. Elahi, referred to in the notification as the “former chief minister of Punjab,” will remain in office until his replacement is chosen, it added.

LHC restore CM Punjab:

On the same day, the Lahore High Court restored Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his cabinet after he pledged not to dissolve the legislature until the next date of hearing on January 11.

The case was tried by a five-member Lahore High Court bench led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprised of Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Asim Hafeez, and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir. The court order also quoted the undertaking of Parvez Elahi, which said, ‘I, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Chief Minister Punjab, undertake that if the governor’s order is suspended and the chief minister and cabinet is restored to their original positions, I shall not advise the governor to dissolve the assembly till the next date of hearing’.

Suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4:

On December 23, a suicide bomber blew himself up in the I-10/4 Sector; one police officer was martyred, and eight others, including four civilians, were injured. The Bomb Squad and other rescue personnel hurried to the scene, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation into the occurrence. According to a police official, ICT personnel stopped a suspicious car at Street 31 of I-10/4 Sector during a routine check. “As the truck came to a halt, the suicide bomber detonated himself,” he added.

He stated that the police were on high alert because there was information that some anti-state elements would engage in subversive measures to achieve their malicious goals. According to Sohail Zafar Chattha, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of the Islamabad Police, prompt and effective response by police officers rescued the federal capital from calamity. He goes on to say that the Eagle Squad intercepted the suspicious car, which was exploded by a suspected bomber who died on the scene. According to the DIG, two people, including a woman, were seated in the vehicle.

Terrorism in Balochistan:

A day after the suicide blast in Islamabad’s sector I-10/4, on December 24, at least five security personnel from the FC and the Levies were martyred in Turbat and Chaman, respectively. The Chaman attack was claimed by the banned TTP, while at least six security personnel were martyred on December 25, the Quaid’s birthday, and Christmas. The deadliest event happened in Kohlu’s Kahan region, when an IED detonation killed five army men, including a captain. The banned BLA has claimed credit for the assault. Meanwhile, another soldier was killed in Zhob, while security personnel as well as civilians, including children, were injured in attacks in Quetta, Hub, and Kalat.