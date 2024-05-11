Karachi: The prices of solar panels have been further reduced across the country.

In 2022, the price of 80 rupees per watt plate has become 37 rupees per watt and the price of 5 kilowatt solar system is 2 lakh 15 thousand compared to 2022, while the price of 10 kilowatt system has fallen to 4 lakh 30 thousand rupees. The cost of inverters and batteries did not decrease.

According to solar panel dealers, the price per watt of solar panel has come down to Rs 40 or less.

After the reduction in the prices of solar panels, the average rates of solar panels of different types and brands have come down to Rs.37.

Regarding price reduction, solar panel dealers say that rates have crashed due to oversupply and solar panel prices have reduced by 30% in just 6 months, while the trend of price reduction is likely to continue. Is.